WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Through 6 p.m. Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Study Aims To Keep Maryland College Grads Employed Locally

February 13, 2017 11:15 AM

FROSTBURG, Md. (AP) — Frostburg State University says a study has identified certain types of businesses that could keep graduates of the school employed locally.

The next step is to lure those businesses to western Maryland.

The school said Friday in a statement that the study was ordered by the city of Frostburg, with support from the university and the Appalachian Regional Commission.

It found that life sciences, small technology firms and financial and accounting services offer some of the best prospects for employing Frostburg State grads.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia