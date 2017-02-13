Study Aims To Keep Maryland College Grads Employed Locally

FROSTBURG, Md. (AP) — Frostburg State University says a study has identified certain types of businesses that could keep graduates of the school employed locally.
The next step is to lure those businesses to western Maryland.
The school said Friday in a statement that the study was ordered by the city of Frostburg, with support from the university and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
It found that life sciences, small technology firms and financial and accounting services offer some of the best prospects for employing Frostburg State grads.
