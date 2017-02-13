Suspect Arrested For January PNC Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department has arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in January.
Nathan Fischer was arrested by another agency over the weekend, but police say he is the man who robbed a PNC bank in Glenelg.
Police identified Fischer as a suspect in the robbery of the PNC bank, located in the 3900 block of Ten Oaks Rd., back on January 20.
Fischer has not been linked to any other bank robbery cases, according to police.
