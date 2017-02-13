WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Through 6 p.m. Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Suspect Arrested For January PNC Bank Robbery

February 13, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: PNC Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department has arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in January.

Nathan Fischer was arrested by another agency over the weekend, but police say he is the man who robbed a PNC bank in Glenelg.

RELATED: Reward Offered For Information On Bank Robbery Suspect

Police identified Fischer as a suspect in the robbery of the PNC bank, located in the 3900 block of Ten Oaks Rd., back on January 20.

Fischer has not been linked to any other bank robbery cases, according to police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia