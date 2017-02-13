Three Orioles Land On Top 200 MLB Prospects List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Minor League Ball shared their list of Top 200 MLB Prospects for 2017 and three Orioles players landed on the list.
At No. 111 is catcher Chance Sisco, at No. 119 RHP Cody Sedlock and at No. 179 is first baseman Trey Mancini.
Sisco was a second round pick in 2013. He hit .317/.403/.430 in 426 at-bats between Double-A and Triple-A with 61 walks, 88 strikeouts.
Cody Sedlock was a first round pick last year from University of Illinois. He posted 3.00 ETA in 27 innings in New York-Penn League with 25/13 K/BB.
Mancini was an eighth round pick in 2013 from Notre Dame. He hit .282/.357/.458 with 20 homers, 58 walks, 140 strikeouts in 546 at-bats between Double-A and Triple-A. When he made his MLB debut last season, he went 5-for-14 with three homers.
Minor League Ball says the rankings are based on a combination of scouting reports (including publicly available reports and private reports), video, in-person views when possible and “some measure of intuition.”