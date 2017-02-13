Tractor Trailer Overturns On I-95 Tydings Bridge

Baltimore (WJZ) – Howling winds caused some damage in and around the Baltimore area Sunday night into Monday morning.

Strong winds knocked tractor trailers down across the nation including right here in Maryland. Last night, Harford County fire officials posted these pictures of a Ryder truck tipped over on the I-95 Tydings bridge. They are warning residents to avoid the area.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says strong winds should continue to howl throughout the day. “Winds strong enough that any dead ,or weak, limbs/branches/twigs, are down and on roads and lawns. Part of what makes nature work I guess!”

The wind warning is in effect through Monday evening, with winds possibly reaching up to 60 MPH in some areas.

“I just know that Monday is a big trash collection day,” says Bass. “I hope I can find my garbage can by Wednesday! It never fails that we get wind storms on trash collection days.”

