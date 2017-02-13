Typo Takedown: How One Man’s Spelling Made A Difference

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore driver is getting extra credit for using his spelling skills on the I-95, after spotting a glaring typo on a road sign.

Christopher Boyle knew he had to do something after noticing a sign that he thought was misspelled. It bugged him so much, that he had to speak out.

“When I got a picture, I just looked at it and said, ‘Yeah, it’s definitely not spelled right,'” said Boyle.

Boyle says he noticed the third and incorrect “a” on a Patapsco River sign a few weeks ago.

Driving past the sign on I-95, near the Baltimore and Howard County line, he sent the picture of the misspelled sign to our media partner The Baltmore Sun, which alerted the State Highway Administration.

“We appreciate everybody looking out on the highway and keeping a sharp eye out for us,” said Charley Gischler, spokesperson for the Maryland State Highway Administration.

The sign was installed last summer, and there’s no telling how many other people noticed the extra a.

Transportation officials, tell WJZ that contractors who were resurfacing the pavement are responsible for the sign. The administration is removing it on Thursday.

“I’m not the best speller in the world, but I knew how to spell Patapsco and that turned out good in this case,” said Boyle, who is an academic advisor at the University of Maryland College Park.

WJZ’s Amy Yensi put students on campus to the test, with mixed results.

The State Highway Administration changes hundreds of signs each year as they get too old or damaged, but having to replace one for a typo is rare.

A new sign with the correct spelling will be installed by the spring.

