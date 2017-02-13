WEATHER BLOG: High Wind Warning In Effect

Hi Everyone!

Welcome to a new week. AND welcome to another 5 days of no snow. (Knock on wood–don’t want to jinx us). And 5 days of milder than normal temperatures. (Knock on that wood again, really don’t want to jinx us.) Normals now are 44° dayside, and 26°nighside. Heck let’s just look at the numbers now through Saturday.

Normals are 44/26

Daytime highs; Mon-46°, Tue-50°, Wed-52°, Thu-44°, Fri-50°, Sat-56°.

Nighttime lows; Mon-27°, TYue-32°, Wed-30°, Thu-28°, Fri-32°, Sat-38°

Let’s talk wind before we “sign off.” It is howling, and will so through the day. A “high wind warning” IS in effect until tomorrow morning. Needless to say a “Small Craft Advisory” is in effect on the Bay. This is, what I call, a self-pruning event. Winds strong enough that any dead ,or weak, limbs/branches/twigs, are down and on roads and lawns. Part of what makes nature work I guess! I just know that Monday is a big trash collection day. I hope I can find my garbage can by Wednesday! It never fails that we get wind storms on trash collection days. Heck you could almost set your watch to it!

MB!