WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: High Wind Warning In Effect Through 6 p.m.  |Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

WEATHER BLOG: High Wind Warning In Effect

February 13, 2017 7:37 AM

Hi Everyone!

Welcome to a new week. AND welcome to another 5 days of no snow. (Knock on wood–don’t want to jinx us). And 5 days of milder than normal temperatures. (Knock on that wood again, really don’t want to jinx us.) Normals now are 44° dayside, and 26°nighside. Heck let’s just look at the numbers now through Saturday.

Normals are 44/26

Daytime highs; Mon-46°, Tue-50°, Wed-52°, Thu-44°, Fri-50°, Sat-56°.

Nighttime lows; Mon-27°, TYue-32°, Wed-30°, Thu-28°, Fri-32°, Sat-38°

Let’s talk wind before we “sign off.” It is howling, and will so through the day. A “high wind warning” IS in effect until tomorrow morning. Needless to say a “Small Craft Advisory” is in effect on the Bay. This is, what I call, a self-pruning event. Winds strong enough that any dead ,or weak, limbs/branches/twigs, are down and on roads and lawns. Part of what makes nature work I guess! I just know that Monday is a big trash collection day. I hope I can find my garbage can by Wednesday! It never fails that we get wind storms on trash collection days. Heck you could almost set your watch to it!

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia