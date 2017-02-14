ATM Stolen From Laurel Gas Station

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An ATM was stolen early Tuesday morning from an Exxon gas station on Laurel Fort Meade Road.
It was shortly after 4 a.m. when Anne Arundel County officers responded to the scene and met with the store clerk and a witness.
The clerk reported that a white Ford work-style van occupied by three black male suspects wearing dark clothing backed into the side of the store, breaking its window.
Two of the suspects then exited the van and entered the store. The suspects picked up the free standing ATM machine from inside the store, placed it inside the van then drove off on Rt. 198 towards Rt. 295.
During the theft, the suspects did not say anything to the clerk and there were no injuries.
Several units responded to the area and conducted a search but were unable to locate the suspects or suspect vehicle.
