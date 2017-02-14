Bye-bye, ‘LOVE’: Iconic Philadelphia Sculpture Gets Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It’s the last chance for romance — or at least a romantic selfie — in front Philadelphia’s iconic LOVE sculpture before it goes in for repairs ahead of returning to its namesake park.
The city has a number of Valentine’s Day plans around the Robert Indiana sculpture at Dilworth Park near City Hall, including giving away red roses and a DJ spinning a steady stream of love songs.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will be on hand asking visitors to share their public transportation love stories. The most moving story — which can also be submitted online — will earn a gift card.
The sculpture has been at the temporary spot for about a year while Love Park gets a multi-million dollar renovation. It will be out of the public’s view for a few months, starting Wednesday.
