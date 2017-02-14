Contractor Accused Of Stealing NSA Documents Pleads Not Guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A former government contractor accused of stealing reams of top secret government documents has pleaded not guilty.
Harold T. Martin was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Tuesday.
Martin requested a jury trial, which is expected to last three or four weeks.
A federal grand jury indicted Martin last week on 20 counts of willful retention of national defense information. Each count carries a possible 10-year prison term.
Martin, who worked for seven private firms, is accused of stealing top secret and classified documents from the National Security Agency and other government agencies over a span of 20 years, and keeping them in his home, car and an outdoor shed.
Prosecutors on Tuesday said they believe a trial would take between three and four weeks.
