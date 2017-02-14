Expansion Of Attorney General Lawsuit Authority Advances

February 14, 2017 3:00 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A resolution empowering Maryland’s attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor’s permission has advanced in the House of Delegates.

The House gave the resolution initial approval Tuesday. A final vote could come as soon as Wednesday.

Democrats, who control the legislature, proposed the legislation out of concern for actions Republican President Donald Trump may take that could hurt Maryland. Supporters have noted worries about a potential Affordable Care Act repeal as an example.

Republicans contend the bill gives away discretion, but Democrats say attorneys general in more than 40 other states already have the authority.

Under the resolution, the attorney general could sue the federal government to protect the health, public safety, civil liberties and economic security of Maryland residents, as well as the environment.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia