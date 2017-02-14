HBO Sets Date for Oprah’s Film on Henrietta Lacks

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– HBO announced that April 22 is the premiere date for “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” a docudrama about the Baltimore County African-American woman “whose cells were used to create what’s considered the first immortal human cell line.”
Oprah Winfrey stars in the film as Deborah Lacks, a daughter of the Turners Station resident whose cells were taken after she died of cervical cancer in 1951. The film follows her search to find out about her mother’s life.
The film is based on a non-fiction book, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot. Rose Byrne plays Skloot in the film.
Johns Hopkins says they applaud efforts to raise awareness of the life and story of Henrietta Lacks.
