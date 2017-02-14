High School Sweethearts Have Enduring Love Into Their Mid 80s

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– On this Valentine’s Day take a minute to consider what it takes to have an enduring love.

Mike Schuh reports in east Baltimore with a couple of high school sweethearts.

Gloria Jones is 86 and her husband just turned 85.

Twice a week they have a routine with Mr. Jones sitting on the passenger side while Gloria drives.

“I had to turn my license in because I didn’t want to hit no body,” Mr. Jones says.

He has cataracts so she does the driving.

You may be tempted to think Mr. Jones is frail, well think again.

“He’s not frail, he’s not as frail as he appears to be,” Najib Amin says.

Amin has the records to prove it. Mr. Jones holds three titles: Licensed mortician, licensed insurance broker and, wait for it: a black belt in Shotokon karate.

“And he made his black belt in 2011,” Amin says.

“And I figure this will help him stay active,” Gloria says.

Active and happy and dedicated.

“Oh if I sit down one or two days a week I can feel it going down. You have to exercise,” Mr. Jones says.

A sentiment shared by his teacher, a 9th degree black belt, who is but a youngster.

“Mr. Jones is about five weeks older than me and he brags about that,” Amin says.

And he brags about his wife, who after years continues to look out for her man.

“As long as I have some kind of way to get out here. Long as he wants to go,” she says.

Mr. and Mrs. Jones plan to spend Valentine’s Day at home.

