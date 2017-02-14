Md. Lawmakers Looking To Add Consent To Sex Ed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Montgomery County Democrats are trying to require public schools in that part of Maryland to teach “affirmative consent” as part of sex ed classes.

The bill, cosponsored by Delegates Ariana Kelly and Maricé Morales, will have a hearing Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Morales and Kelly are drafting a companion piece of legislation that would extend the mandate statewide.

Documentation filed on the bill on the state government website says it would require the Montgomery County Board of Education, starting with the 2017-2018 school year, “to provide instruction on affirmative consent as part of the Family Life and Human Sexuality curriculum in grades 7 and 10.”

If passed by the legislature and Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland would be only the second state to require schools to teach affirmative consent, The Post reports.

“Affirmative consent” is defined as “clear, unambiguous, knowing, informed, and voluntary agreement between all participants to engage in each act within the course of sexual activity.”

The bill background cites California’s “yes means yes” legislation, enacted in 2014, and “recent high-profile sexual assault cases, especially on the campuses of higher education institutions” which have have highlighted the issues of sexual assault and consent.

