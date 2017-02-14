Officer Caught On Video Slapping Student Given Probation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore school police officer seen slapping a student in a video posted on YouTube last year has been sentenced to probation and forced to resign.
Anthony Spence pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault charge in the case.
He was given 18 months of supervised probation and forced to resign.
The video of Spence slapping and kicking a 16-year-old student resulted in charges against Spence and another officer, Saverna Bias. Spence was initially charged with felony child abuse, but prosecutors later dropped that charge.
