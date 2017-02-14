Orioles GM Dan Duquette Live From Sarasota As Pitchers And Catchers Start Workouts Today

Dan Duquette is the current General Manager of the Baltimore Orioles.
Dan joined Ed and Rob to talk about the off-season and the team as Spring Training begins.
Dan started by talking about pitchers and catchers reporting and working out today and whether or not this is his favorite time of the year saying “it’s one of the great days of the year when pitchers and catchers report, it’s a sign of Spring and everybody has hope for the new season.” When asked about players missing time for being a part of the World Baseball Classic Dan said “the World Baseball Classic has done a lot of good things in terms of growing the game featuring the top players in the world playing for their home countries…you have to keep an eye on pitchers workloads.”
Dan went on to talk about possible additions to their lineup in the near future, and trying to find those diamond in the rough players that have been his specialty in Baltimore.