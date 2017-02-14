Report: Cecil Co. State’s Atty., Facing Sentencing For Indecent Exposure, Resigns

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Cecil County State’s Attorney Edward “Ellis” Rollins III (R), 61, has resigned ahead of his sentencing for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct charges.

A Worcester County jury convicted Rollins on the charges in early December. He was arrested in Ocean City June 22 after officers responded to a report of a nude man on the balcony of the Clarion Resort Fontainebleau Hotel room.

The trial included graphic testimony about Rollins masturbating and having sex with his wife in front of the sliding glass door of his hotel room in full view of people in an adjacent condominium.

Also in June, Rollins’ wife, Holly Rollins, issued a statement to the Cecil Whig on behalf of her husband, who declined to comment because he is the subject of the investigation.

Holly Rollins did so to address “inaccuracies” in media accounts, she said. The statement indicates that someone at an adjacent hotel spied upon them through the window of their guest room during a 24-hour period.

“While my husband and I were vacationing in Ocean City last week, a stranger watched and photographed us through the window of our 10th floor hotel room. The person who took these actions was in a separate hotel some distance from ours. During the next 24 hours, while completely within the confines of our room, our intimate movements and activities were documented and shared publicly,” the statement read.

Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor and carries the possibility of three years behind bars and or a $1,000 fine. Disorderly conduct is also a misdemeanor and carries a possibility of 60 days behind bars and or a $500 fine.

The Cecil Whig reports that Rollins submitted his resignation Monday morning.

The Whig also reports that Rollins and his wife were at the hotel that weekend for a Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association conference.

