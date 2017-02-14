Russian Spy Ship Patrolling off U.S. East Coast

February 14, 2017 9:36 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)— A Russian spy ship is patrolling off the east coast of the United States, reports CBS News national security correspondent David Martin.

The ship, known as an AGI (Auxiliary, General Intelligence), made a port call in Cuba and has been working its way up the east coast.

Currently the ship is off the coast of Delaware, well in international waters.  It is expected to continue north until it gets to the sub base at New London, Conn., then turn around and head south toward Cuba.

The presence of foreign vessels and aircraft near U.S. territory is nothing new.  In 2015, there was a flap about a Russian spy ship hanging out in a spot where the transatlantic cables are laid.

