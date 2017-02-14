Sheriff Offers Candy & Roses To Those On Most Wanted List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann has been struck by Cupid’s arrow, and is offering a Valentine’s Day special for some criminals he’s had his eyes on: a box of candy and a dozen roses.

Sheriff Hofmann continued his annual Valentine’s Day offer of treats and roses to those profiled on the most wanted list who turn themselves in. He’ll even pass the offer onto someone who provides the sheriff’s office with a tip about their whereabouts.

This year’s offer is good for the following on the most wanted list:

Pernell K. Jester – Wanted for failing to report for a divorce proceeding.

Shannon Lee Bordley – Wanted for failure to appear.

Tommy DeWayne McDyess – Wanted for assault. Accused of trying to light his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire.

Amanda Lynn Strade – Wanted for failure to appear on assault, theft, and controlled substance charge.

Michael Clay Shumate – Wanted for probation violation on DWI charge.

Jose Luis Lopez – Wanted for failure to appear on DWI charge.

Samuel Robinson Leonard – Wanted for DWI.

If you know the location of any of these suspects, contact the sheriff’s office by emailing sheriff@qac.org or call (410) 758-0770.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook