Student Involved In Fight Arrested After Being Found With Gun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student involved in a fight at a Baltimore City high school was arrested after school police found that the student had a gun.

The incident happened Tuesday, at Carver High School in Baltimore City.

School police responded to a fight between two students, when they found that one of the students had a gun.

No one was injured during the incident, and the student was arrested.

No further details have been released at this time.

A spokesperson for Baltimore City Public Schools released the following statement:

“In responding to a fight between two students today at Carver High School, school police determined that one student had a gun. The weapon was immediately secured, and the situation was brought under control. No one was injured during the incident. The student was placed under arrest. Providing safe, secure, and positive climates for teaching and learning is City Schools’ top priority. Under City Schools’ student Code of Conduct, a student who brings a weapon on school grounds faces the maximum consequences, including possible permanent expulsion.”

