Towson Player Injured In Drive-By To Miss Rest Of Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Towson University basketball player who was injured during a drive-by shooting just hours after the team’s game in Philadelphia is set to miss the remainder of the season.
Senior and co-captain John Davis was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting outside his home in Philadelphia Saturday night.
Coach Pat Skerry announced Tuesday that Davis will be out for the rest of the season.
Towson’s next game will be on Thursday, February 16, when they host Elon at 7 p.m.
