Under Armour, Ravens Donate Money For Free After-School Bus Rides

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour and the Ravens have together donated $75,000 to re-instate free bus rides for Baltimore public school students.

There is also an additional $26,000 raised by families that will allow students to ride free on MTA buses until 8 p.m., which is two hours later than they can now.

Students had been allowed to ride free during those hours before Baltimore schools and the MTA agreed to scale back free rides last year.

The extended hour will begin Monday through the end of the school year, according to City Councilman Zeke Cohen. Since the free rides were scaled back late last year, Cohen said students have quit after-school programs and parents have scrambled to arrange pickups.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, Under Armour said it has been in discussions with city, state and community leaders since January to find a way to fill the funding gap.

“One young woman described getting stuck miles away from her house and having to walk home through dark and dangerous streets,” Cohen tells The Sun.

There was even a bake sale held by the city council to raise part of the funds.

The one-time $100,000 cash infusion restores service for now, but it is not enough to keep rides free through next year, Cohen said.

He says the same business leaders and city, school and MTA officials will reconvene to find a long term solution.

