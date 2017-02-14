WEATHER BLOG: Winds Finally Calm

Hi Everyone! And happy Valentine’s day!

Those winds have finally calmed and there you have it in a nutshell. That was a wicked windstorm for sure. We received, at one point, reports of a gust at Joint Base Andrews of 72 mph. That is 3 mph shy of hurricane force winds. LEGIT! Now here comes an observation

Did you notice the lack of debris laying around. OK there we limbs and such down but not what I thought I would see. And why? Easy, that was the third wind event of this Winter. The “self pruning” has already taken place. We have been so enamored by the mildness of Winter, so far, that you forget we HAVE HAD episodes of not the nicest weather you would want to see. Just an observation.

Looking ahead the mild weather will continue through the “five day” which takes us to February 20th. (We showed you the numbers yesterday and there has been no change in that guidance.)

I will leave you with this thought courtesy of “The Ronster”, Ron Matz. as of this day there are only 26 days until Daylight Savings Time!! YES!!!!!!!!

Happy Valentine’s Day! St. Patrick YOU are “on the clock!”

MB!