4 Adults, 6 Juveniles ID’d As Suspects In Md. Girl’s Murder

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Remains found near a northern Virginia park Saturday were identified Tuesday as those of a missing 15-year-old Maryland girl.
On Wednesday, Fairfax County Police said they identified 10 suspects, four adults and six juveniles, in Damaris A. Reyes Rivas’s murder. She was from Gaithersburg.
Nine of those are now in custody and have been charged with abduction and gang participation.
“As our investigation develops, we have determined the victim was held against her will, taken to Lake Accotink Park and assaulted before she was killed and left nearby in the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road,” according to a press release from that agency. “Detectives believe this occurred on or around January 8.”
Fairfax County police spokeswoman Officer Tawny Wright tells The Washington Post that Reyes Rivas was reported missing by her family on Dec. 10 and left home willingly.
