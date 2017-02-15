Survey: Americans Would Choose Money Over True Love

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Does love really conquer all? If it’s up against cold, hard cash… true love may be choice number two.

According to a survey conducted by Survey Monkey and Money magazine, more people would choose the cash over love.

Predictably, the happily married among us are the least likely to choose money over true love. Alarmingly, though, barely more than half would choose true love over $1 million.

The majority shifts to money when asking single, never-married participants — at 55 percent.

Coming in at a whopping 71 percent, opting for the money, is those who identified as “separated.”

It’s important to note that one cannot extricate money problems from this equation, however.

Another question asked was if the participants had “anxiety” about their money situation, of which around 70 percent answered “yes,” so that’s at play too.

Here’s all that information wrapped up in a neat graphic.

Can we call a love of money “true love” at least?