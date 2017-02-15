Baltimore Board OKs $300K Wrongful Death Settlement

BALTIMORE (AP) — City officials have approved a $300,000 settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died after being tackled by a police officer in 2012.

Media outlets report that the Board of Estimates approved the settlement with the family of Anthony Anderson on Wednesday.

A description of the incident presented to the board states that officers stopped Anderson in a vacant lot where he failed to respond to commands, prompting one officer to use a “bear hug” maneuver. Anderson died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Prosecutors declined to bring charges, finding that the officers didn’t use excessive force and an independent panel agreed.

The city has paid more than $13 million to settle lawsuits alleging police misconduct since 2011.

