Kevin Plank Responds To Criticism Over Pro-Trump Comments

Baltimore (WJZ) – Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is responding to the recent criticism he has faced after making comments about President Donald Trump.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Plank took out a full-page advertisement in the newspaper to write an open letter to Baltimore.

“In a business television interview last week, I answered a question with a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent,” wrote Plank. “I want to clarify for our hometown exactly the values for which Under Armour and I stand.

“I personally believe that immigration is the foundation of our country’s exceptionalism. We are always mindful of the responsibility that we have to those who choose our brand, especially the young people who represent the bold and bright future of a diverse and inclusive America,” Plank continued. “In a time of division, we aspire to be a force of unity, growth and optimism for our city and our country.”

Last week, Plank gave an interview on CNBC where he praised the president’s pro-business philosophy saying that having “such as pro-business president is something that’s a real asset to this country.”

Many took to social media after the comments were made, some who oppose the travel ban vowed to boycott the company, while others supported the CEO’s positive comments.

Wednesday’s letter is Plank’s first public response to the controversy since the on-air interview.

