Man Whose Mug Shot Made Him Famous Walks At Fashion Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Stockton, California man whose booking photo went viral after he was arrested in 2014 walked at New York Fashion Week show this week.
Jeremy Meeks became a model after social media users who thought he was attractive shared his mugshot widely.
According to CBS Sacramento, Meeks was arrested on felony weapons charges when he was 30. He was sentenced to two years in prison, but was released last March.
Apparently, professionals in the modeling industry also thought he had the right look.
We was on the runway for the Philipp Plein collection at New York Public Library on Monday.
