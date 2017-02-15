WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Man Whose Mug Shot Made Him Famous Walks At Fashion Week

February 15, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Jeremy Meeks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Stockton, California man whose booking photo went viral after he was arrested in 2014 walked at New York Fashion Week show this week.

Jeremy Meeks became a model after social media users who thought he was attractive shared his mugshot widely.

According to CBS Sacramento, Meeks was arrested on felony weapons charges when he was 30. He was sentenced to two years in prison, but was released last March.

Apparently, professionals in the modeling industry also thought he had the right look.

We was on the runway for the Philipp Plein collection at New York Public Library on Monday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia