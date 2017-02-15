WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Maryland Lawmakers Set To Expand AG Powers Due To Trump

February 15, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Maryland Attorney General, Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Fearful of President Donald Trump’s policies, the Maryland General Assembly is poised to empower the state’s Democratic attorney general to sue the federal government without permission from the state’s Republican governor.

The House of Delegates is expected to make a final vote Wednesday on the joint resolution already approved by the Senate.

Democrats control Maryland’s legislature. They have noted worries about potential Affordable Care Act repeal as one reason for expanding the attorney general’s powers. Maryland’s attorney general has lacked the common law authority to sue the federal government on his own after a 1984 ruling by the state’s highest court.

Republicans contend the resolution upsets checks and balances outlined in Maryland’s constitution, but Democrats say more than 40 other attorneys general have the authority to sue on their own.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia