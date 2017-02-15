WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Police Investigate White Supremacy Literature in a Md. Neighborhood

February 15, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: Harford County Sheriff's Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1400 block of East Banavie Terrace for the report of a suspicious incident.

When officers arrived, they met with a resident of the Fountain Glen neighborhood and saw several fliers that contained white supremacy literature.

It is believed the material was placed early Wednesday morning.  The neighborhood was searched but no suspects or witnesses were located.

Residents are encouraged to call police whenever they see suspicious activity or if they have any information about this incident.  Deputies will be following up in the targeted neighborhood.

