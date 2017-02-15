Police Search For Missing Cockeysville Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man, 77-year-old John Robert Dolan.
Dolan was last seen Wednesday around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane. He was wearing a brown plaid shirt, dark blue jacket, black pants and glasses.
He has a medical condition and police are concerned for his safety.
If you see Dolan or have any information about his location, please call the Precinct 7/Cockeysville station at 410-887-1820.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook