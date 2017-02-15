What’s Next for Teen Accused of Assaulting Classmates at Elite School?

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– New details about Friends School’s response–why they’re opening their own investigation. The multiple sexual assaults startled the exclusive Friends School in Roland Park.

The head administrator says it’s critical that Friends’ conducts its own investigation. To make sure the proper policies are in place and this never happens again. But that won’t start until the criminal investigation is over.

WJZ is learning more about the sexual assault allegations that stunned many at Baltimore’s exclusive, private Friends School.

Police say a 15-year-old boy sexually assaulted two girls and a boy–two of the assaults happened on campus. All involved upper school students. Many details including what has since happened to the unnamed suspect are being kept quiet because he’s a juvenile.

Was he arrested? Where is he now? Police and the state’s attorney’s office will not speak. WJZ does know he faces juvenile charges and is no longer a student at the elite school.

“By statute in Maryland, all documents related to a juvenile justice proceeding are confidential,” says Adam Ruther of Rosenberg, Martin, and Greenberg.

The head of the school told parents in a letter, they are conducting their “own inquiry” and have hired an “experienced, independent investigator.”

The letter also cautions students about posting their views about what happened on social media. The alleged assaults started last November and ended in early January, when the school first learned of them.

“Child abuse and assault have no boundaries,” says Iona Rudisill, Baltimore Child Abuse Center program operations manager.

Rudisill sees more than 1,000 victims every year.

“It is very prevalent. It’s more prevalent than our society wants to imagine that it would be,” she says.

Rudisill has conducted forensic interviews in similar cases and knows the impact on children.

“They’re still learning and they’re still developing and yet they’ve now experienced something that is horrible, that is painful, that is hurtful from someone that they probably trusted or someone that they know.”

Friends School administrators say they remain in constant contact with law enforcement.

Because of the law and confidentiality in juvenile cases, the public may never know what ultimately happens to the suspect, but the school wants to make sure there’s no stigma or fear about reporting sexual assault and that this campus is safe.

Friends School serves more than 1,000 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

