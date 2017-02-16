13 Pounds Of Horse Genitals Found In Luggage From Mongolia At Dulles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Dulles Airport found 13 pounds of horse genitals, 29 pounds of other types of horse meat and three liters of yak milk during a routine agriculture examination on Jan. 29.

Officials say the two women arrived from Mongolia with the meat concealed inside juice boxes. They claimed the horse genitals were for medicinal purposes.

Horsemeat is prohibited from entering the United States if it is not accompanied by an official government horsemeat certification from the country or government it originates. Otherwise, CBP treats it as unknown ruminant meat and seizes it due to fears of foot and mouth disease.

Horsemeat from Mongolia is prohibited due to concerns of introducing animal diseases to U.S. livestock industries.

“Customs and Border Protection takes no pleasure in seizing and destroying travelers’ food products,” said Wayne Biondi, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Washington Dulles. “We’re in the business of protecting America’s agriculture industries, like the livestock industry, from the potential introduction of animal diseases posed by these unpermitted food products.”

CPB incinerated all the food products and neither woman was criminally charged. CBP officers released them to continue their visit.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists have seen some interesting objects over the years, from charred full monkeys, to voodoo ceremony tools, to cocaine concealed inside the cavity of fully cooked chickens, to live sea horses and giant African land snails.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook