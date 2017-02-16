2017 ACM Nominees

The 52nd annual ACM Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, April 2nd at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT. This year’s ceremony will broadcast from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be co-hosted by country music superstars Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.
The full list of nominees was released this morning and features all the heavy hitters in country music today. Keith Urban leads the pack with seven nominations, with Miranda Lambert and newly minted GRAMMY award winner Maren Morris coming in with six nominations a piece.
See below for the full list of nominees and be sure to tune in on April 2nd to see who takes home the hardware.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Florida Georgia Line
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Dierks Bentley
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Big & Rich
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Eli Young Band
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
- Kane Brown
- Chris Janson
- Chris Lane
- Jon Pardi
- Brett Young
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
- Lauren Alaina
- Cam
- Brandy Clark
- Maren Morris
* four nominees only
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE
- A Thousand Horses
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Black – Dierks Bentley
Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- Dig Your Roots– Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
- HERO – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
- Ripcord – Keith Urban
Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells
Record Label: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
- The Weight of These Wings– Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban
Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville
- H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
- Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw
Record Label: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records
- My Church – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris
Record Label: Columbia Nashville
- Vice – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf
Record Label: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban
Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)
- Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur
Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)
- Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Songwriter: Lori McKenna
Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)
- Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde
Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)
- Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove
Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)
- Vice – Miranda Lambert
Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,
Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- Fire Away – Chris Stapleton
Director: Tim Mattia
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
- Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Director: Joseph Kahn
Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern, Damon Whiteside
- Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw
Director: Wes Edwards
Producer: Jennifer Rothlein
- Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini
Director: Kristin Barlowe
Producer: Michelle Abnet
- Vice – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King
Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever
Producer: Shane McAnally
Record Label: MCA Nashville
- May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Label: Big Machine Label Group
- Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk
Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney
Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville
- Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records