3 Baltimore Students Arrested After Gun Found In Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three students were arrested today after Baltimore Public School officials say a loaded gun was found in a car they were in.

Police received an anonymous tip that a student had brought a weapon to school at the Northern building, a shared campus where Reginald F. Lewis High School, Achievement Academy, and Success Academy are located.

When city and school police responded, the students were seen running from the building to a car. The car was subsequently stopped on a street near the school and searched, and a loaded gun was found and secured.

No one was injured during the incident.

All three schools on the shared campus were placed on lockdown to ensure safety and security for students and staff as the situation was brought under control.

Under City Schools’ student Code of Conduct, a student who brings a weapon on school grounds faces the maximum consequences, including possible permanent expulsion.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook