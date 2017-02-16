Baltimore Orioles Players Reunite in Florida for Spring Training

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Plenty of hugs and high five’s at O’s camp Thursday and it’s not because anyone hit a home run. Guys are just happy to see one another again in a spring training family reunion.

Chris Davis takes batting practice swings. Mark Trumbo warms up in the outfield and Manny Machado fields ground balls. The position players have arrived to join pitchers and catchers who’ve been in camp for three days.

Baseball teams are a close-knit group, they’re together every day for eight months and after a brief off-season. The Orioles family is back together.

“It feels like everyone in here is your brother, you spend more time with them than your wife and kids, every time you have to go, you’re going to miss em,” says Ubaldo Jimenez.

“Even in the off-season we talk with each other — that’s chemistry, I feel like I belong her. That’s the best feeling ever,” says Jonathan Schoop.

Camaraderie on the ball club can be critical and winning can bring a team even closer together. The o’s are enjoying a 5-year run of success that heightens their family feel.

“It’s kind of a little brotherhood we got here, I’m not sure how it is with other teams, but it’s special here and Buck’s brought that since he got here,” says Zach Britton.

“I try to leave em alone in the off season but it’s hard, I really like talking to them and being around them, everyone does. The guys sincerely respect and like each other,” says Buck Showalter.

