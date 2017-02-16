WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Police Believe Man is Fatally Stabbed by Coworker; Suspect at Large

February 16, 2017 11:46 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Baltimore, believed to be between coworkers.

On Thursday, at approximately 12:15 pm, officers were called to the 600 block of East Eager Street for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man in the block with stab wounds to his body.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives believe the victim was inside a store with a co-worker. The two men became involved in an argument and that is when the victim was stabbed by the suspect. The suspect then fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

