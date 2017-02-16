Baltimore Restaurants Close To Support ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimore restaurants will be closed Thursday in support of “A Day Without Immigrants.”
They include Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group properties Bar Vasquez, Charleston, Cinghiale, Johnny’s and Petit Louis, as well as Alma Cocina Latina, Cafe Cito, Ekiben and the Local Fry, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
A Day Without Immigrants was created in protest to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook