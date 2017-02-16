WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Baltimore Restaurants Close To Support ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

February 16, 2017 11:06 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimore restaurants will be closed Thursday in support of “A Day Without Immigrants.”

They include Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group properties Bar Vasquez, Charleston, Cinghiale, Johnny’s and Petit Louis, as well as Alma Cocina Latina, Cafe Cito, Ekiben and the Local Fry, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

A Day Without Immigrants was created in protest to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigrants.

