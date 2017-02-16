Brewery Offers Paid ‘Paw-ternity’ Leave For New Puppy Parents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A brewery based in Scotland has announced that it will provide a week of paid “paw-ternity leave” to its employees.
“…we know only too well that having a new arrival – whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog – can be stressful for human and hound both,” the company wrote on its blog. “So we are becoming the first in our industry to give our staff a working week’s leave on us to help settle a new furry family member into their home.”
“This brand new pooch-based perk will be available to all BrewDog crewmembers across the globe, including those joining our ship Stateside as part of BrewDog Columbus,” the post goes on to say.
“We’re not aware of any other American company giving a week’s leave to their staff to help build the bond between them and their dog – but then few other companies have four-legged friends at their centre as we do.”
The BrewDog facility in Ohio is set to open on Monday.
