PE Teacher Arrested, Charged With Thefts From Locker Room

February 16, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, Severna Park High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A PE teacher at Severna Park High School, 55-year-old Jerry Parker Hines Jr., has been arrested and charged for thefts out of the boys’ lock room.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the school on Wednesday for a report of a theft.

Investigation led officers to Hines as a suspect. He is also a suspect in two other thefts from the same location.

He was interviewed, arrested and charged with three counts of theft less than $100, one count of theft less than $1,000 and one count of theft scheme less than $1,000.

