Stevenson University Fashion Design Students Visit NY Fashion Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New York Fashion Week is underway, so imagine what it would be like if you were a student in Baltimore and your designs were seen on the runway.

As WJZ‘s Ron Matz reports, it happened to some designers of the future at Stevenson University.

For a designer, there’s no bigger thrill than New York Fashion Week. And for a student, the thrill is even bigger.

Just ask the Stevenson School of Design students whose designs hit the runway.

Leah Aronhime is studio manager of the fashion design program at Stevenson.

“We took ten junior and senior students to showcase their garments at New York Fashion Week,” she said. “It was wonderful…They had a great experience. They learned how to fit models, they dealt with make up artists. They get such great industry exposure with a ton of hands on experience.”

Deneen Watson, a senior, agrees.

“It was such a great experience. It was definitely a life long dream for me. Ever since I was three years old I was picking out my father’s outfits so design is kind of what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Junior Allison Jones-Stanley had a great time, too.

“It was exciting. Something that since I was growing up as a child I had always dreamed of, maybe one day getting there.”

Stevenson University, by the way, is the only in Maryland to offer a Bachelor’s degree in fashion design.

