Trump Accuses Rep. Elijah Cummings Of Avoiding Him

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When asked at his press conference Thursday about meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on issues of crime and a planned executive order aimed at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, President Donald Trump accused U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) of avoiding him.

Trump declined to talk about the HBCU order, saying he’ll let it speak for itself, and on the issue of inner city crime said:

“As far as the inner cities, as you know I was very strong on the inner cities during the campaign. I think it’s probably what got me a much higher percentage of the African-American vote than a lot of people thought I was gonna get. You know, we did much higher than people thought I was gonna get. And I was honored by that. Including the Hispanic vote, which was also much higher. And, by the way, if I might add, including the women’s vote, which was much higher than people thought I was gonna get.

So we are going to be working very hard on the inner cities having to do with education, having to do with crime. We’re going to try and fix as quickly as possible — you know it takes a long time, it’s taken 100 years and more for some of these places to evolve, and they evolved, many of them, very badly — but we’re going to be working very hard on health and health care. Very, very hard on education. And also, we’re going to be working in a stringent way, in a very good way, on crime. You go to some of these inner city places, and it’s so sad when you look at the crime. You have people — and I’ve seen this, and I’ve sort of witnessed it, in fact in two cases, I have actually witnessed it — they lock themselves into apartments, petrified to even leave in the middle of the day. They’re living in hell, we can’t let that happen.

So we’re going to be very, very strong. It’s a great question. And it’s a very, it’s a very difficult situation because it’s been many, many years. It’s been festering for many, many years. But we have place in this country that we have to fix. We have to help African American people that, for the most part, are stuck there. Hispanic American people. We have Hispanic American people that are in the inner cities and they’re living in hell. I mean, you look at the numbers in Chicago. There are two Chicagos as you know. There’s one Chicago that’s incredible, luxurious and safe. There’s another Chicago that’s worse than almost any of the places in the Middle East that we talk about and that you talk about every night on the newscasts.

So we’re going to do a lot of work on the inner cities. I have great people lined up to help with the inner cities.”