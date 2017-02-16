Weather Blog: Cold Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A cold Thursday as expected, with gusty winds and a few flurries, with the temperature remaining in the 30’s.
Tomorrow, after a cold start, will feature light winds and more sunshine and a gradual warm-up by the afternoon. The good news is that a very warm springlike weekend is on tap! It will reach the low 60’s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60’s on Sunday!
Yes!! Amazing winter we have been having or not!
