WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Weather Blog: Cold Thursday

February 16, 2017 10:15 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Weather Blog. Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A cold Thursday as expected, with gusty winds and a few flurries, with the temperature remaining in the 30’s.

Tomorrow, after a cold start, will feature light winds and more sunshine and a gradual warm-up by the afternoon. The good news is that a very warm springlike weekend is on tap! It will reach the low 60’s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60’s on Sunday!

Yes!! Amazing winter we have been having or not!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia