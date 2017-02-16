White Supremacy Fliers Littered Throughout Harford Co. Neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Wednesday morning Banavie Terrace East in Harford County, woke up to what looked like circulars.

“They were found on the ground by the driveway, at the entrance to the driveway next to the mailbox,” says resident Susan Buttimer.

They were weighted down with three small white rocks inside a plastic sleeve.

Dan Taylor still had the one found in his yard. On one side, anti-police and anti-government rhetoric. On the other, anti-Semitic messages, slurs and swastikas:

RELATED: Police Investigate White Supremacy Literature in a Md. Neighborhood

“I don’t see the point in it. I don’t know what anyone expects to gain from something like that,” says Taylor.

Whoever did it did not leave a name, but the website “Daily Stormer” was prominent.

According to the Southern Law Poverty Center which tracks hate groups, the “Daily Stormer” is the top hate website in America.

This is being called a hate incident. To become a hate crime a specific victim is needed.

“Right now we don’t have any particular victim of a crime at this time. If we are able to figure out who has done it, then we’ll have discussions with the state’s office to figure out if any charges should be applied,” says Major William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

That doesn’t mean people aren’t disturbed by the fliers.

“I took mine to church to show them what was going on because I was horrified at the thought that any anti-religion is bad,” says Buttimer.

Why this one street was targeted is as mysterious as the flier’s message.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook