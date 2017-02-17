WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Boyfriend Charged In Tonja Chadwick’s Death Says He Was Attacked

February 17, 2017 3:14 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The boyfriend of Tonja Chadwick, who is charged with her death, told Baltimore Central Booking staff that he was attacked.

Marco Holmes reported the alleged attacked Thursday morning, according to Gerard Shields at the Department of Public Safety and Correction.

Holmes had superficial wounds to his head and hand, and was treated for his injuries.

He didn’t identify who attacked him, so it’s unclear at this time if other inmates were behind the attack.

Further investigation is underway.

