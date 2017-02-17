Clam, Oyster Harvesting Temporarily Open At Kent Narrows

WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

February 17, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Kent Narrows, oyster harvesting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of the Environment is temporarily allowing oysters and clams to be harvested at Kent Narrows, a waterway that is usually closed to shellfish harvesting.

Waters in the Kent Narrows, in Queen Anne’s County, will be reclassified as open starting Monday, February 20. It will stay open for harvesting through the end of the 2017 oyster season.

The Narrows is a channel between Kent Island and the Delmarva Peninsula. During most years, a high volume of boat traffic and marina activity creates the potential to degrade shellfish water quality, so harvesting is prohibited.

