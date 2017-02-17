Employee, Customer Stop Robber At S. Baltimore Deli

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee and customer sprang into action after a robbery attempt at a south Baltimore deli.
The suspect attempted to rob Lucky’s Deli and market Friday morning. Police say during the attempt, the suspect was confronted by an employee and customer who took him down until the police arrived.
“Then jumped in, and opened the register, took money, and I said go, man, go, and somebody else came in and helped me get him together,” says the employee.
A knife was recovered from the suspect who’s been identified as 23-year-old Johnny Truffer. Police are determining if he’s responsible for other robberies in the area.