FDA: Neti Pots May Increase Risk Of Infection

Baltimore (WJZ) – Be careful what you stick up your nose.

That is what the FDA is warning users of a popular rinse devices known as neti pots.

Neti pots are small teapots with long spouts that people can use to flush out clogged nasal passages, treat congestion sinuses, colds and allergies. However, according to the Food and Drug Administration, improper use of neti pots and other nasal rinsing devices, such as bulb syringes, squeeze bottles and battery-operated pulsed water devices, could increase your risk of infection.

They say that although tap water is safe to drink, certain low-level organisms can survive in your nose but not your stomach. Those organisms include bacteria and protozoa, which can cause potentially serious infections, and in some cases become fatal.

The FDA recommends using distilled or sterile water, boiled and cooled tap water, or water that passes through a filter designed to trap those potentially infectious organisms. Also, follow instructions when using those nasal cleaning devices to prevent infection, and make sure the device fits the age of the person using it.

You should check with your health care provider or pharmacist if you have any questions.

Check the FDA website for a complete list of instructions and guidelines.

