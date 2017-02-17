Fire Crews Able To Get 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire Under Control

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Department crews worked overnight to get a 4-alarm vacant warehouse fire under control, and were able to do so just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters were first called at 9 p.m. Thursday, about a fire in the 3600 block of Clipper Rd. There were reports of a fire and heavy smoke coming from a vacant 3-story warehouse.

After arriving on scene and seeing the extent of the fire, crews determined it was a 4-alarm fire. I-83 southbound and the light rail were closed as a precaution, but were later reopened Friday morning.

Fire crews did not enter the warehouse, reporting that the roof collapsed through the second floor.

There were firefighters on scene overnight Thursday to make sure the flames were contained.

No injuries were reported, and authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

