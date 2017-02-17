WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Harford Co. Executive: ‘Disgraceful Fliers Have No Place In Our Home’

February 17, 2017 2:48 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has issued a statement after racist fliers were found in a Bel Air neighborhood, in part, saying, “these disgraceful fliers have no place in our home.”

It is believed the material was placed early Wednesday morning.  The neighborhood was searched but no suspects or witnesses were located.

Glassman released the following statement:

“I absolutely reject any kind of hateful and discriminatory messages directed against our Jewish community, law enforcement, or any citizens of Harford County. We cherish all of our residents and want them to know they are welcome here, and these disgraceful fliers have no place in our home.”

