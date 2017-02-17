WJZ at Orioles Spring Training: Mark Viviano reports live tonight from Florida

Marc Spears Talks Wizards’ Halfway Through The NBA Season

February 17, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: NBA, Norris and Long, Washington Wizards

Senior NBA writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated Marc Spears talks to Ed and Rob about the currents standings in the NBA halfway through the season.

The Washington Wizards are on a roll right now in the eastern conference. They finished the first half of the season with a dominant win over the Indiana Pacers.

“I don’t know that there’s a hotter team in the NBA right now than the Washington Wizards, there’s certainly a lot for the DMV to be excited about,” said Marc Spears.

Spears talks about the NBA All-Star Game this weekend as well saying, “I think a lot of eyes are going to be on Durant.”

Tune in to hear the full interview below:

